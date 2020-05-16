Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 19.7% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 173,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 28,611 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 112.1% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 38,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.36. 51,373,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,474,352. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average of $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.93.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

