Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,401 shares of company stock valued at $7,236,846. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,111,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

