Ieq Capital LLC Buys 2,577 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,915,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,833,270. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $119.83 and a 52 week high of $164.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

