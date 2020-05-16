Ieq Capital LLC Buys 418 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $863,079,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $100,520,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $125,664,000. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 159,074.4% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,335,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,268 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.68. 12,085,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,647,763. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

