Ieq Capital LLC Increases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.26. The company had a trading volume of 12,214,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,932,922. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.76.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.19.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.