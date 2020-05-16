Ieq Capital LLC Increases Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,438,000 after purchasing an additional 340,415 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,651,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,060,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,217,763,000 after buying an additional 21,220 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,479,000 after buying an additional 118,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,177,000 after buying an additional 148,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.07.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $4.38 on Friday, hitting $227.85. 5,058,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.25. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $3,555,989.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,555.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Insiders sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.