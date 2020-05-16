Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 13,062 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,062 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,432,375,000 after buying an additional 1,521,665 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after buying an additional 22,232,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,482,382,000 after buying an additional 1,630,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,517,000 after buying an additional 2,783,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $2,326,225,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.76. The company had a trading volume of 24,152,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,666,973. The company has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.83. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

