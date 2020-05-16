Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 425 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 23.4% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 42.6% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 56.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $6.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,165,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.20. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

