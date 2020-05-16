Ieq Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,000,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4,143.9% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 6,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.15.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.87. 2,864,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,828. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The firm has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.60.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

