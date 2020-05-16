Ieq Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.24. 5,001,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,289,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $102.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.38. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

