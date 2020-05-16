Insider Buying: Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Director Acquires $13,300.95 in Stock

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Director Allan G. Bense acquired 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $13,300.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CCBG opened at $17.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $294.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.90.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

CCBG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Capital City Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $31.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,326,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,686,000 after purchasing an additional 114,656 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,718,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 347,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 31,693 shares during the period. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

