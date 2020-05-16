Insider Buying: EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Director Lydia I. Beebe acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $12,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EQT stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $21.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EQT shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on EQT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on EQT from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EQT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on EQT from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 135,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of EQT by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 27,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.