Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Raised by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,870,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 709,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,639,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,712.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,459,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,223 shares of company stock worth $19,123,431 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,595,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,760. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.12 and its 200 day moving average is $91.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.21.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

