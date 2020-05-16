Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $570.00 to $510.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.50.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $3,937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total transaction of $1,226,856.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,905.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,467,653 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $520.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,876. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $619.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $503.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.56. The firm has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

