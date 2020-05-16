Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Holdings Trimmed by Cabana LLC

Cabana LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Cabana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cabana LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 37,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.64. 267,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,788. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39.

