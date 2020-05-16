iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Bought by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 264.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,116 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $62.68. 15,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.05.

