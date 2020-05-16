iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Cabana LLC

Cabana LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 8,842.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161,252 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 13.8% of Cabana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cabana LLC owned about 0.52% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $130,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 64.9% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14,565.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,358,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,847,000 after buying an additional 2,342,475 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $940,000. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $871,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.82. 1,845,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,713,262. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.67. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.03 and a twelve month high of $112.99.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

