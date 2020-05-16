K&S (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €4.20 by Berenberg Bank

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been given a €4.20 ($4.88) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SDF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €8.25 ($9.59) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of K&S in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.33 ($8.53).

Shares of K&S stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) on Thursday, reaching €5.17 ($6.02). The company had a trading volume of 1,301,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.74. The firm has a market cap of $979.20 million and a PE ratio of 11.15. K&S has a 52-week low of €4.50 ($5.23) and a 52-week high of €18.40 ($21.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.55.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

