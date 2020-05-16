Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,655,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,290,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,675,000 after buying an additional 67,972 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth $526,300,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,818,000 after buying an additional 91,469 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,187,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,830,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,928,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,008. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.84. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

