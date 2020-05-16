Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Acquires 14,420 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,090 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 14,420 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.16. 9,426,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,710,624. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.05. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

