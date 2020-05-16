Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Buys 3,162 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 315,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Mondelez International by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mondelez International by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 205,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.96. 6,020,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,625,115. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.33. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.