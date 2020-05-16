Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Buys 3,405 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $15,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 64.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Prologis by 73.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,344,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Prologis by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other Prologis news, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $603,170.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,971,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,555. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.