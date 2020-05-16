Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lowered its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,292 shares of company stock worth $8,743,527 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,120,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,574,140. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

BK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.97.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.