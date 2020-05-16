Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 523,041 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Air Lease worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AL traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 830,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,045. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.91. Air Lease Corp has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $49.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $511.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.79%.

In related news, Director Susan Mccaw acquired 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $98,512.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,392.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,345 shares of company stock worth $418,043 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

AL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

