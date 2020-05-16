Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $17.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,373.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,103. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,249.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $921.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $542,299.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 465,509 shares of company stock worth $30,945,946. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

