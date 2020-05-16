Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Has $15.84 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $15,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth $1,391,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.69.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $2.45 on Friday, reaching $132.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,965,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 254.27, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.61 and a 200-day moving average of $135.17. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

