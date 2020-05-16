Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 86.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,353 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 118,216 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,413,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

FedEx stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.52. 2,938,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,073. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $179.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

