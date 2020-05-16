Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $223.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,268,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,401,195. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.29 and its 200-day moving average is $209.07. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.