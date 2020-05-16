Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Invests $13.30 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 26,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $1,718,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.7% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $2,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SVB Leerink downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.50.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $666,484.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 682 shares in the company, valued at $406,567.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $3,937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,277,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,467,653. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $520.41. The company had a trading volume of 453,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,876. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $619.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

