Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 843.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 46,484 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $3,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.03. 3,978,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,130,007. The stock has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.54. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays downgraded United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.32.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

