Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $360.40. 1,854,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,564. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $369.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

