Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Purchases 3,434 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,226,000. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in Danaher by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.13.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 97,344 shares of company stock valued at $15,789,709. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DHR traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,586,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,006. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.32. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $170.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

