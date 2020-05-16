Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Sells 121 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.8% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $27,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $35,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TMO traded up $5.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $342.92. 1,605,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,817. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $346.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

