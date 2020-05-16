Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Sells 1,369 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $3,912,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.19.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $76.26. The company had a trading volume of 12,214,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,932,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.60 and a 200-day moving average of $69.76.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $740,058.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

