Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Sells 1,427 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,263,000 after purchasing an additional 298,886 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.26. The stock had a trading volume of 31,570,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,046,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.