Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Sells 4,167 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.44. 62,449,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,899,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.74.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

