Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Sells 4,712 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,303 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,923 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

AXP stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.22. 6,617,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,417,491. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.