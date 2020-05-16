Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Sells 556 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.7% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $25,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,633,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,602,000 after purchasing an additional 85,045 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 159,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Argus cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,937,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,768,342. The company has a market cap of $196.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

