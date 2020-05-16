Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Sells 7,466 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,466 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Allstate by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $273,807.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,252 shares in the company, valued at $33,693,675.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $676,271.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,746.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 662,238 shares of company stock worth $67,098,664 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $95.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,439,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.04 and its 200-day moving average is $107.25. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.31.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

