Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Sells 750 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 439,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,708. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $19.15.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

