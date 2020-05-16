Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Holdings Lowered by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips accounts for about 4.0% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 708.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of PHG stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $41.24. 704,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,017. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.60. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $50.78.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

