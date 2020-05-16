Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) received a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €52.24 ($60.74).

ETR LXS traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during trading on Thursday, hitting €43.18 ($50.21). The stock had a trading volume of 271,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of €51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. Lanxess has a one year low of €25.68 ($29.86) and a one year high of €64.58 ($75.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

