LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Director Acquires $16,250.00 in Stock

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Director Stephen P. Wilson purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $16,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,309. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LCNB stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42. LCNB Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.24%. As a group, analysts expect that LCNB Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCNB. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in LCNB by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in LCNB by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in LCNB by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in LCNB in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

