Lear (NYSE:LEA) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank from $104.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lear from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Lear from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lear in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Lear from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lear from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.59.

NYSE LEA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.46. 405,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,677. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.06. Lear has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $143.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. Lear had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lear by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lear by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

