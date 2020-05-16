Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives $55.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.61.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEN. ValuEngine cut shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $78.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN traded up $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,599,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,313. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Lennar has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $71.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Lennar by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Lennar by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 44,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.