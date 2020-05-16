Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stake Lowered by Asset Management Advisors LLC

Asset Management Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the period. Lennar accounts for 5.6% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Lennar by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,825,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,361 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth $33,508,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 2,462.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 714,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,873,000 after purchasing an additional 686,810 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $34,341,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Lennar by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,516,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,143,000 after purchasing an additional 478,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.64. 2,599,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,036,313. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average is $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 12.65. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $71.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $78.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $38.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.61.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.