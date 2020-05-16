Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is Asset Management Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Asset Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,700 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global accounts for 5.7% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 134,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

NASDAQ LBTYK traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $21.36. 4,733,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,826. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Liberty Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.