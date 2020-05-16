Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Linde (ETR:LIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($220.93) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €170.93 ($198.76) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €190.08 ($221.02).

LIN traded up €3.90 ($4.53) on Thursday, reaching €166.30 ($193.37). The company had a trading volume of 1,410,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The company has a fifty day moving average of €164.90 and a 200-day moving average of €178.86. The company has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92. Linde has a one year low of €130.45 ($151.69) and a one year high of €208.60 ($242.56).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

