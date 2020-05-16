Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Raised to $216.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $209.00 to $216.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LIN. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a hold rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Linde from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Linde from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $214.00.

Shares of LIN traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,829,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.30. Linde has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

