Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Receives $53.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Cfra lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.30. 9,467,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,144,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,423 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,001,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,733 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,569,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,291 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,345,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 87,515 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.